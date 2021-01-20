Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Greeley

The man was involved in a crash, fled the scene, then ran to a Loaf ‘N Jug armed with a handgun, the Critical Incident Response Team said.

GREELEY, Colo. — The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of 23rd Avenue and 32nd Street in Greeley.

CIRT said at about 2:34 p.m., Greeley Police officers "observed a wanted man leaving a house in Greeley" who was on parole and had active felony warrants.

The man got in a car, CIRT said, and when officers attempted to pull him over, the man refused to pull over and lead police on a brief chase.

The man was involved in a crash on 23rd and 32nd where he fled the scene, CIRT said. He then ran to a Loaf ‘N Jug armed with a handgun.

That's where CIRT said the man attempted to carjack a vehicle at the gas station. Officers gave several commands to the man to surrender, but the man refused to comply, and "an officer-involved shooting occurred," CIRT said. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CIRT said the man also was involved in a Tuesday afternoon carjacking on Interstate 25 in Mead.

No officers and no members of the public were injured during the chase or subsequent shooting, CIRT said.