Greeley Police investigating 3 overnight shootings

Three men were injured in the incidents, including one who suffered critical injuries, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police Department (GPD) said officers are investigating three shootings that happened late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

GPD said officers were dispatched at 11:41 p.m. Saturday to a reported disturbance outside Starlite Station at 1742 Greely Mall.

According GPD, a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious during a fight in the parking lot.

One of the suspects fired multiple shots in the air while leaving the scene, GPD said.

No additional victims were located, and GPD said the suspects have not been identified.

Officers were dispatched to the second incident at 12:54 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting in the 1900 block of 11th Avenue, according to GPD.

GPD said several people were involved in a disturbance that ended with multiple shots being fired.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not serious, GPD said. He was later released.

No suspects have been identified in that case either, according the GPD.

Officers were dispatched to the third incident at 2:23 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting in the 800 block of 28th Avenue, GPD said.

According to GPD, officers learned that a disturbance among several people at a Halloween party escalated into a gun battle where one man was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with crucial injuries, GPD said.

The SWAT team was called while the occupants at the location refused to exit, GPD said. The occupants eventually left, police said.

GPD said there have not been any suspects identified in the third shooting.

The investigations were in the preliminary stages, but GPD said the incidents do not appear to be related.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call GPD at 970-350-9605.