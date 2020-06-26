Greeley police looking for suspect in gang-related stabbing

Police said the stabbing stemmed from an argument over gang politics while in prison.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are looking for a suspect in what they say was a gang-related stabbing.

According to a release from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to the area of 20th Street and 28th Avenue on the night of April 25 on reports of a stabbing. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police determined the stabbing was "gang motivated," and the case was turned over to the Greeley Police Gang Unit, according to the release.

On June 18, detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Leonardo Rodriguez, the release said. They learned that the stabbing stemmed from an argument between Rodriguez and the victim regarding gang politics while in prison, according to the release.

Rodriguez is on parole and detectives are working closely with parole officers on the case, the release said. Rodriguez is wanted for first degree assault.

Anyone who knows where Rodriguez is is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.