Greeley officers shoot, injure armed man outside home, authorities say

The shooting occurred early Saturday when officers responded to a burglary alarm and heard gunshots from inside a house, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police officers responded to a home burglary alarm early Saturday and shot a man who exited the house with a gun, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

The Greeley Police Department responded about 3:30 a.m. to the alarm in the 2100 block of 50th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. That's on the west side of Monfort Park, southwest of the intersection of 20th Street and 47th Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, the officers heard gunshots coming from inside the house. Minutes later, a man who was holding a gun exited the house, WCSO said.

Officers gave commands to the man and then shot him, the release says.

The man was struck once. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Sheriff's Office.

WCSO didn't release the name of the man and said there was no threat to the community.

The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team was investigating the shooting.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.