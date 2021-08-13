Greeley police arrest suspected child predator

Steaven Henderson, 37, is accused of luring a young boy to his home and sexually assaulting him.

GREELEY, Colo. — An anonymous tip to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers has led to the arrest of a suspected child sex predator, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said Friday.

GPD said in a release they received the tip on July 28 and later arrested Steaven Anthony Henderson, who they said groomed and lured a young boy to his home in Greeley and sexually assaulted him.

Police said the tip suggested Henderson, 37, may have visited local parks and apartment complexes in search of young male victims in the area of 14th Avenue and 5th Street.

Henderson was arrested at his home on Aug. 5, police said, on a felony charge of sexual assault on a child (pattern of abuse) and taken to the Weld County Jail.

GPD is asking anyone who was a past victim of Henderson's, believes their child may have been a victim, or has seen Henderson around children in their area to call Det. Dave Arpin at 970-350-9575.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about this or any crime can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

