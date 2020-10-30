Suspect still at large after shooting in Greeley

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) is looking for a suspect in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

GPD said in a release that officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block alley of 11th Avenue just before 3 p.m.

When they arrived, GPD said, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, and the man was then taken to the hospital.

The suspect is still at large, according to GPD.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sanchez at 970-351-5394.