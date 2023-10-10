Man shot and injured his roommate, then was found dead inside house, according to police

The Greeley Police Department responded to reports of the shooting Monday night at a home near the University of Northern Colorado.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man shot his roommate and then allegedly turned the gun on himself Monday night at a home near the University of Northern Colorado, the Greeley Police Department said Tuesday.

Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home near 11th Avenue and 15th Street around 10:22 p.m. Monday on reports that a man had shot his roommate, according to a news release.

Officers and medical personnel found a 55-year-old man in a backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive, police said.

A reverse 911 was sent to nearby residents to shelter in place, a perimeter was set up around the home and the Greeley SWAT Team was activated. During repeated attempts to persuade the suspect to leave the house, police said a gunshot was heard from inside the basement.

Police established communications with the suspect, who had barricaded himself in a basement room. The suspect threatened to shoot officers if any attempts were made to apprehend him, police said.

The Greeley Police Department Investigations Unit got a search warrant for the home. A single gunshot was then heard inside the home, and Greeley SWAT team members found the suspect dead, police said.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the suspect at a later date.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective John Kinne at 970-350-9603.

