x
Greeley man accused of shooting mother Thursday

A 50-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a Greeley home. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

GREELEY, Colo. — A woman was shot and killed in Greeley Thursday night, and her son told officers he's the one who did it.

Police were called to the 900 block of 4th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 

As officers were responding, a release from the Greeley Police department says Andrew Sweatt, 22, told them he had shot his mother. 

Sweatt was taken into custody and is facing possible first-degree murder charges.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call Detective Prill at 970-250-9532.

