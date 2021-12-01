27-year-old man stabbed to death Tuesday night

Greeley Police are looking for 22-year-old Jonathan Islas in connection with the homicide.

GREELEY, Colo. — A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night in Greeley. Greeley Police Department (GPD) said officers are now searching for 22-year-old Jonathan Islas in connection with the homicide.

GPD said that just before 8:30 p.m. they were called to a stabbing in progress at an apartment in the 900 block of 52nd Avenue Court.

While officers were responding to the stabbing they were told the suspect, Islas, had run from the apartment, police said. A reverse 911 message was sent out asking residents in the nearby area to shelter in place and lock their doors, GPD said.

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. The man was rushed to the hospital by EMS, but he later died, police said. The victim's identity will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner's Office.

GPD said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Islas on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Police said they do not believe Islas is a threat to the general public, but they do believe he is armed. Anyone who sees Islas should call 911, GPD said.

Detectives are asking people in the area who may have information on the homicide or surveillance footage of the incident to contact Det. Onderlinde at 970-250-9676.