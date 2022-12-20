Greeley boy stabbed, mother arrested

Susan Lucero, 41, faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, according to Greeley Police.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley mother faces charges of attempted murder after an incident during which she stabbed her 10-year-old son and herself, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Around 5 a.m. on Dec. 15, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 9th Avenue for reports that two people had been stabbed.

Those officers were initially told that a suspect had fled the scene, a release from Greeley Police says.

When they arrived they found Susan Lucero, 41, and her 10-year-old son both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to a hospital with serious wounds, according to police.

Through their investigation, detectives determined there was no outstanding suspect and that it appeared that Lucero stabbed her child, and then herself.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury

Felony menacing

Lucero was cleared from the hospital and transported to the Weld County Jail on Dec. 18. She's due in court on Thursday.

