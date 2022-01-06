Suspect accused of ramming through hospital gate, causing $20,000 in damage

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief in the incident in November at North Colorado Medical Center.

GREELEY, Colo. — A suspect was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of hitting multiple vehicles outside North Colorado Medical Center and ramming through the hospital's ambulance gate, causing $20,000 in damage, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

On Wednesday, GPD received information that Orion Reid, 27, was in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue and surrounded a house that he was inside. Reid ultimately surrendered without incident and was taken into custody, GPD said in a news release.

Reid was arrested on suspicion of:

Felony criminal mischief

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Reckless endangerment

About 1 a.m. Nov. 26, a GPD officer saw a black Ford pickup run a red light and followed the vehicle into the emergency room parking lot at North Colorado Medical Center, according to the release.

The driver was taking a male who had overdosed on unknown narcotics to the emergency room, GPD said.

After medical staff took the male from the back seat of the pickup, the driver accelerated and hit a police vehicle. The pickup became stuck. The driver was able to free and hit another vehicle, the release says.

The driver then used the pickup, which was later determined to be stolen, to ram through the hospital's ambulance gate, causing about $20,000 in damage, and then fled the scene, police said.

The pickup was later located, the release says.

Anyone with information on the case who has not already been interviewed by officers can contact Detective Blair at 970-350-9680.