Man seen swinging swords at passing vehicles in Greeley

Witnesses reported that Patrick Morado was in the street swinging swords at passing vehicles as he yelled.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was arrested late Monday in Greeley and is accused of threatening several people with swords, according to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, GPD received calls about a man who was menacing vehicles in the area of 18th Avenue and 2nd Street.

One caller reported that the man, later identified as 37-year-old Patrick Morado, was armed with two Katana swords. A katana is a Japanese sword characterized by a curved, single-edged blade with a circular or squared guard and long grip to accommodate two hands.

Officers arrived and saw Morado in the middle of the street swinging the swords at passing vehicles as he yelled, according to GPD.

He refused all orders to stop and could be clearly seen waiving the weapons at officers and others passing by, according to police.

Officers made multiple attempts to get him to drop the weapons and comply, but he refused, police said.

Multiple less lethal options were used against Morado but had no effect, according to GPD.

Eventually, Morado lost both weapons and officers moved in quickly to get him into custody, GPD said.

No bystanders or officers were injured. A total of four citizens and seven officers were identified as menacing victims.

Morado was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained during his apprehension. Once he was cleared from the hospital, he was booked into the Weld County Jail on nine counts of first-degree assault and four counts of menacing.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



