Greeley teacher arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

Kenneth Magruder had been a teacher at Greeley Central High School since 1991. He also managed District 6 Stadium.

GREELEY, Colo — A longtime Greeley high school teacher has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police found evidence that he possessed child pornography, the Greeley Police Department said.

Kenneth Magruder, 58, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police said.

Weld County School District 6 said Magruder had worked at Greeley Central High School since December 1991. He most recently taught social studies. He is also the manager of District 6 Stadium.

Magruder was put on paid leave on Dec. 30, 2021, when the district first learned of the allegations against him. The district said he will now be put on unpaid leave, and the district will move forward with terminating him unless he chooses to resign.

"Obviously these allegations are extremely disturbing and we are grateful to the Greeley Police for conducting such a thorough investigation," a district spokesperson said via email Tuesday.

Police said there is no indication that any District 6 student was a victim in this case.

Police began their investigation in December, when they got a tip that multiple images of child pornography had been shared from IP addresses belonging to District 6, and that the suspect was employed by the district. The investigation resulted in Magruder's arrest Tuesday, police said.

Anyone who has information on this case and has not been interviewed by officers is asked to call Detective Leslie Schmidt-Johnson at 970-350-9572.

