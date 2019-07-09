GREELEY, Colo. — A teacher at a school in Greeley is being investigated for sexual assault after police responded to a report that he was having a relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Christoper Adams-Wenger, 32, was arrested by Greeley Police on Friday.

On Wednesday, a school official at Union Colony Prep School reached out to the department to report that someone had told them a teacher was having a relationship with a student, according to a release from the Greeley Police Department.

While investigating the tip, the release says police were able to find evidence to corroborate it.

They identified a 16-year-old girl at the school as a victim of the crime and arrested Adams-Wenger. He is currently in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Adams-Wenger is listed on the Union Colony Prep School website as a music teacher.

He is facing charges for sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child/pattern of abuse.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Leslie Schmidt at 970-350-9572.

Union Colony Prep School has students in grades 6-12 and is located at 2000 Clubhouse Drive in Greeley.

