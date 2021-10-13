Missing teen found dead in car, Greeley Police investigating as homicide

Jacob Fooshee, 19, was found dead in a car on Monday after being reported missing on Saturday, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — The death of a teenager found Monday is being investigated as a homicide, Greeley Police Department said.

Police said Jacob Fooshee, 19, was reported missing on Sunday after being seen last around 3 p.m. on Saturday driving a red Mercedes sedan.

Around 9:19 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a medical assistance call in the 100 block of 30th Avenue and found Foushee dead inside the sedan.

Detectives then took over the investigation and the Weld County Coroner's Office ruled Foushee's death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Kinne at 970-350-9603.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

