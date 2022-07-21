Teen dies after being found with serious injuries in Greeley

The 16-year-old was found with serious injuries and died later at the hospital.

GREELEY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy died after he was found with serious injuries early Thursday morning, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said.

At about 1:15 a.m. on July 21 officers with GPD were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue to assist with a medical call.

When they arrived they found the teen with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later died, GPD said. Police did not say what type of injuries the teen had but did indicate his death was being investigated as a homicide.

His name and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Weld County coroner's office.

Anyone who has information who has not yet spoken with the police is asked to contact GPD Detective Chris Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

