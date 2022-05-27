Greeley traffic stop leads to big drug bust, police say

Officers who responded to a report of suspicious activity found fentanyl pills, heroin, meth, mushrooms and cash in a vehicle, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — A traffic stop last week in Greeley led to the discovery of a lot of drugs and cash in the vehicle, police said Friday.

Greeley Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a call of suspicious activity May 19 at a home in the 1700 block of 28th Street, according to a news release.

A K-9 unit made a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area. According to GPD, a search of the vehicle uncovered:

1,960 M-30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl

218.2 grams of heroin

105.3 grams of methamphetamine

0.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

$4,409 in cash

A drug ledger

Officers arrested a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Genesis Rodriquez, 28, on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute schedule I and II controlled substances, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the case who hasn't already talked to officers can contact Greeley Police at 970-350-9605.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.