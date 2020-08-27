Greeley woman a victim of double homicide in South Dakota

Investigators believe the two knew the shooter, but a suspect hasn’t been identified.

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Police have identified the two victims found fatally shot in a park in western South Dakota earlier this week.

Authorities say 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, a local man, and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, of Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple gunshots in Thomson Park in Rapid City Monday night.

They say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the shooting was drug-related. Police have declined to say what evidence was found.

