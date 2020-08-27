Greeley woman a victim of double homicide in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Police have identified the two victims found fatally shot in a park in western South Dakota earlier this week.
Authorities say 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, a local man, and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, of Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple gunshots in Thomson Park in Rapid City Monday night.
Investigators believe the two knew the shooter, but a suspect hasn’t been identified.
They say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the shooting was drug-related. Police have declined to say what evidence was found.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.