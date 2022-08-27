22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle

Greeley Police have arrested 24-year-old Marcos Vallejos.

GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found dead in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley.

Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue.

As officers were responding, they were told the store appeared to have been been broken into and the employee, a 22-year-old woman who was supposed to close the business, was missing.

When officers arrived they found the store in disarray and a large amount of blood. The 22-year-old employee's vehicle was also missing, police said.

A little after 10:30 p.m., police found the missing woman's vehicle a little over a mile away near 71st Avenue and 20th Street. Police said the missing woman was found dead in the backseat.

Police said a suspect was identified and located nearby. 24-year-old Marcos Vallejos was arrested, police said. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and sexual assault.

The name of the woman killed will be released by the Weld County Coroner's Office at a later time.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. They are asking anyone with more information about the case to call Det. Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.

