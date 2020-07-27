Two police officers injured in Green Valley Ranch shooting, expected to be okay

The officers were transported to an area hospital where Aurora Police said they are recovering from their injuries.

DENVER, Colorado — Two Aurora police officers were injured in a shooting in Green Valley Ranch Monday night.

Both are expected to be okay, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened at 4700 block of Argonne Street in Denver, which is near Tower Road and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.

The officers who were shot were brought to an area hospital, where they are recovering from their injuries, APD said.

It's not clear why the Aurora officers were in Denver at the time of the shooting.

#APDAlert Officers are on scene with @DenverPolice regarding an OIS on Argonne.



2 Aurora Police Officers have been shot and transported to the hospital.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/pjOQzGrYFw — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 28, 2020

Denver Police said they are also investigating the shooting.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether any officers fired their weapons. No suspect information has been released.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more information.