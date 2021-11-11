Killers still at large after Green Valley Ranch shooting

DPD said Joe Delgado Torres, 22, was shot and killed after a Halloween party on Nov. 1.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has released a photo of a car believed to be connected to a deadly shooting after a Halloween party in Green Valley Ranch.

According to DPD, 22-year-old Joe Delgado Torres (pictured below) was shot and killed at around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 near East 42nd Avenue and North Flanders Street.

The car below is believed to be connected to the shooting. It appears to have either darker or missing front and rear bumpers, DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

