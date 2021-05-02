Wells Fargo bank robbed in Greenwood Village

Police are asking the public for help identifying the man.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A man robbed a Wells Fargo Thursday, and police are asking for the public's help identifying him, said a release from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The robbery happened at 3:23 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 7700 E. Belleview Ave. in Greenwood Village, according to the release. That's near East Belleview Avenue and DTC Parkway.

According to the release, the suspect said he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

The suspect was described as a white man with a stocky build, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a gaiter as a face mask, dark-colored beanie, dark gray hoodie, light-washed jeans and surgical style gloves, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

