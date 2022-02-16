Greenwood Village plastic surgeon and nurse facing charges after death of patient

The sheriff's office obtained arrest warrants for Dr. Geoffrey Kim and nurse anesthetist Rex Meeker in connection with the death of 18-year-old Emmalyn Nguyen.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A Greenwood Village doctor and nurse anesthetist are facing charges after a patient went into cardiac arrest, fell into a coma, and died 14 months later, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said they obtained arrest warrants for Dr. Geoffrey Kim, 52, and nurse anesthetist Rex Meeker in connection with the death of 18-year-old Emmalyn Nguyen.

Deputies said Nguyen underwent breast augmentation surgery at Colorado Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery on Aug. 1, 2019, and went into cardiac arrest after being administered anesthesia. She fell into a coma and died 14 months later, deputies said.

“We opened this criminal case in August 2019. The investigation has taken more than two years to complete and involved dozens of interviews and search warrants," ACSO Captain of Investigations Travis Stewart said in a news release. "Our hope is that this will be the beginning of bringing justice and a sense of closure to Emmalyn’s family."

The sheriff's office said Kim is charged with first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide. He turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said, and was released after posting bond.

Meeker is facing a manslaughter charge, deputies said. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but he is not yet in custody as of Wednesday evening.

