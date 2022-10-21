Woman died after fentanyl-laced pills, man who sold them found guilty of manslaughter

Sammy Valdez was accused of selling the pills to the boyfriend of the woman who died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A man who is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills was found guilty of manslaughter Friday, after a woman who took one of the pills he sold died.

Sammy Valdez sold the pills to the victim's boyfriend in March 2020, according to the District Attorney's office.

> The video above aired earlier this year and is about a bill targeting fentanyl dealers.

That man woke up at his home in Lafayette and discovered his girlfriend wasn't breathing, the DA said. The couple had each taken a pill that they believed was oxycodone before going to bed.

The man told police he had bought the pills from Valdez.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation had tested the remaining pills and found that they contained fentanyl.

Valdez was arrested by the Drug Task Force and on Friday a jury found him guilty of:

Manslaughter

Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute – Cocaine

Valdez will be sentenced on Feb. 2.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.