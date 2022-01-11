Man charged in 2 Aurora explosions pleads guilty

Scott Campbell was charged in connection with two explosions in Aurora. One of which happened on Christmas Day 2020.

AURORA, Colo — The man who was accused of setting off two pipe bombs in Aurora in late 2020 and early 2021 pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to more than two decades in the department of corrections, court records show.

Scott Campbell pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder extreme indifference

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

He was sentenced to 20 years for the first count and 18 months for the second but will get credit for the 360 days he's been in custody. As a result of the plea, prosecutors dismissed other charges against Campbell.

A SWAT team arrested Campbell at his home at 3563 S. Uravan St., in mid-January last year, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

Campbell is suspected of detonating devices that caused two explosions, according to police.

He was suspected of detonating devices that caused two explosions, according to police.

The first explosion was at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 25, 2020, and caused damage to two homes in the 18000 block of East Mansfield Avenue.

The second explosion occurred at 4:45 a.m. Jan. 7, 2021. A 911 caller reported the sound of shots being fired near their home. Responding officers found a detonated explosive device that damaged one home in the 4600 block of South Pagosa Circle, police said.

The incidents were within a mile of each other. No injuries were reported, APD said.

A former Aurora Police Department (APD) sergeant who retired in 2006 also pleaded guilty to charges related to the case.

Court documents show that Curtiss Christensen, 69, pleaded guilty to firearms straw purchase, a Class 4 felony, on Friday in Arapahoe County District Court. Two other charges of accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence were dismissed as part of the plea deal, records show.

Christensen is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS