Teen pleads guilty in string of lewd acts, thefts in Boulder

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with three incidents back in September in the University Hill area.

BOULDER, Colo. — A teen who was arrested last September and accused of committing sexual acts and stealing from victims in Boulder's University Hill area pleaded guilty in the case.

The 17-year-old suspect pleaded guilty on Oct. 28 to a single count of second-degree burglary, according to the district attorney's office. He was sentenced to two years in the youth department of corrections on Nov. 2. During that time he will also receive treatment and services, the DA's office said.

He was not named due to his age, but was accused in three separate incidents last fall. The first incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 3 of last year in the 1100 block of 11th Street.

The suspect got into the apartment through the unlocked front door, police said. The victim was sleeping and woke up to the suspect committing a lewd act near her, Boulder Police said. The suspect ran from the apartment after the victim awoke. Police said the suspect was wearing a black gaiter mask, dark hoodie and black pants.

The second incident happened at 5:40 a.m. the next day in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. Police said they're not sure how the suspect got into the apartment but said the front door was unlocked and the windows were open.

This victim, like in the first case, was asleep and woke to the suspect near her, committing a lewd act, BPD said. The victim noticed later that her car keys and car had been stolen, police said.

Another woman in the same apartment told police that her car keys were also stolen.

The third crime happened in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 5. Police said the suspect entered a basement-level apartment through an unlocked window. The victim said she awoke to the suspect touching her in a sexual manner, according to police. The man then went into another bedroom and was confronted by another victim, police said.

The teen had previously pleaded guilty to indecent exposure in 2021, according to police.

"Although the sexual contact was very limited, his conduct was a serious violation and incredibly concerning for all the obvious reasons. Despite his age, based on his scary conduct and our meetings with the victims, our office sought a sentence that will require the juvenile to remain in custody," a statement from the DA's office says.

He was initially being held on three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of indecent exposure, one count of attempted invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, one count of unlawful sexual contact and one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft.