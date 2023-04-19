Man pleads guilty in child sex assault case

Jediah Foster pleaded guilty to two counts and 22 other charges, many of them felonies, were dismissed.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man who was charged with more than 20 counts related to sexual assault and child exploitation pleaded guilty to just two counts on Tuesday with others dismissed as part of the deal, court records show.

Jediah Foster pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child and child exploitation in Larimer County District Court. The 22 other charges, most of which were felonies, were dismissed.

In October 2021, Fort Collins Police Services received information that Foster had taken sexually explicit pictures of children and distributed them online. An investigation began and police said they learned about multiple situations involving inappropriate touching.

Foster was arrested in November of that year and at the time, police said they were concerned about other possible illegal and inappropriate activities that may have occurred because Foster did in-home repair services and had access to customers' homes.

Foster is scheduled for sentencing on July 11 at 4 p.m. in Larimer County.

