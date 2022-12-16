Driver pleads guilty in fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash

John Lucero who was pushing a bike across South Broadway was fatally struck in Englewood in June.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Thornton man agreed to plead guilty to two counts related to a hit-and-run crash in June that resulted in the death of a man who was pushing a bike across an Englewood street.

Officers were called to a rollover accident in the 4400 block of South Broadway around 8:37 a.m. on June 4, 2021.

They later determined that the driver of a car was heading south down South Broadway at high speed and collided with John Lucero who was pushing a bike across the street before hitting a brick building at 4455 South Broadway.

The car then rolled over and came to rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of traffic.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Edwin Solano, was seen running from the car, according to witnesses. Two teens were extricated from his car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Englewood Police said. Solano turned himself into authorities a day after the crash.

Solano agreed to plead guilty to the following two counts:

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Careless driving resulting in death

As a result of the plea, two other counts were dismissed. He's set to be sentenced on Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m. It's an open sentence, however, if the judge sentences Solano to the Department of Corrections for the first count, the sentence would be capped at nine years.

