Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of elderly Lakewood man

Gail Wilson, 81, was reported missing last November by concerned family members.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of three people charged in connection with the death of an elderly Jefferson County man pleaded guilty in the case.

Jay Griffith was initially charged with four counts related to the death of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, who was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1.

The charges against Griffith included:

Tampering with a deceased human body

Accessory to a crime

Tampering with physical evidence

Concealing death

Griffith pleaded guilty to the concealing death charge in May and the three other counts were dismissed, court records show.

On Monday, his sentencing date was set for March 15. The long delay was related to scheduling and the setting of trial dates for his co-defendants, Savannah Wilson and Ricardo Perez.

All three suspects lived with Gail Wilson and were arrested on Nov. 11. On the first of the month, Lakewood agents responded to Gail Wilson's home on Reed Street around 6:30 p.m. and contacted Perez and Savannah Wilson.

Savannah Wilson, who is Gail Wilson's adopted daughter, reported that Gail Wilson had left in his truck to run errands around 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 and had never returned, according to an arrest affidavit.

Griffith said he was in the home when Gail Wilson was killed, the affidavit says. According to the document, Griffith said Perez beat Gail Wilson with his fists and that Savannah Wilson was sitting on the couch in the living room and also saw what happened.

He admitted that he helped dispose of evidence and Gail Wilson's remains by placing items in dumpsters in the Cherry Creek area of Denver, the affidavit says. Griffith agreed to help investigators with efforts to locate the dumpsters where the items were dumped, the affidavit says. It's unclear if anything was ever found.

Perez is currently charged with five counts related to the case. They include:

First-degree murder - after deliberation

Tampering with a deceased human body

Attempt to influence a public servant

Tampering with physical evidence

Violent crime - sentence enhancer

His jury trial is set to begin on Feb. 24.

Savannah Wilson is charged with the following:

Accessory to a crime

Attempt to influence a public servant

Tampering with physical evidence

She's set for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 3.