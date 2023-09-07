Man pleads guilty in death of brother

Deshawn Hunter, 47, was found fatally shot at the Radiant Inn in Aurora in March 2022.

AURORA, Colo. — A man charged in the fatal shooting of his brother at an Aurora hotel last year pleaded guilty late last month to a charge of second-degree murder.

Around 4:30 a.m. on March 28, 2022 Aurora (APD) officers responded to the Radiant Inn, located at East Colfax Avenue and Joliet Street, on a report of a shooting inside one of the rooms. They found 47-year-old Deshawn Hunter who had been shot to death, APD said.

His brother, Jimmy Churchill, was later arrested in Denver in connection with the shooting. He initially faced charge of first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 22, in Arapahoe County District Court. He also pleaded guilty to a violent crime count and is set to be sentenced on Oct. 19.

All other charges were dismissed as part of the deal.

