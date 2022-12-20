Woman accused of trying to steal properties with bogus deeds pleads guilty

Yulisa Yin's husband already pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced earlier this year.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A woman who was arrested last year and accused of forging quit claim deeds to take possession of a man's homes pleaded guilty to two counts and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Yulisa Yin had faced 13 counts, but the others were dismissed when she pleaded guilty to criminal mischief - $100,000 to $1 million and criminal possession of two or more financial devices.

She and her husband Savuth Yin were both arrested in November 2021 after a two-month-long investigation, according to Longmont Police Services.

According to arrest records, the case began on Sept. 14, 2021, when the Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home in Longmont began getting several emails and calls from someone claiming to be related to a 77-year-old man who had been found dead in his home.

The caller asked the funeral home to take the man and cremate him immediately, the arrest affidavit says. He lived alone, the affidavit says, and it is unknown who would have known he was dead and why that person did not call police directly, the affidavit says.

The funeral home became concerned about the calls and contacted police, the affidavit says. The redacted arrest affidavit said the unnamed dead man was a well-known real estate broker who owned seven properties, renting six out, at the time of his death.

On Oct. 29, one of the renters contacted LPD stating she had gotten phone calls from someone named Frederick Hampton, the affidavit says. Hampton told her he was now representing her dead landlord and said she needed to move out, the affidavit says.

The renter called the Boulder County Recorders Office to figure out who now owned the home she was renting, the affidavit says. She learned there were a number of quit claim deeds filed for her dead landlord's properties by a "Nathaniel Turner," the affidavit says.

The LPD officer who talked with the renter contacted several other renters of the deceased man's properties. They reported similar calls about being asked to move, the affidavit says.

An LPD detective pulled copies of quit claim deeds on the dead man's properties, the affidavit says. For one property, valued at $376,000 by Zillow, a quit claim deed was filed on March 5 that transferred ownership from the landlord to Savuth Yin for zero dollars, the affidavit says. The deed was notarized by Samantha Smith and an ID number was given, the affidavit says.

A search warrant was eventually served at the home of Savuth and Yulisa Yin, the affidavit says. A notebook was found in the home and contained a checklist showing that the Yins were planning on getting passports, hiring an attorney to settle a civil suit, pay off debts, sell everything and move out and leave in two to three months, the affidavit says.

In July, Savuth Yin was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted theft of $1 million or more. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a defaced firearm. A judge handed down an 18-month sentence for that charge, according to court records. Court records don't indicate whether the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.