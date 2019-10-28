DENVER — The man who stole an RTD bus and then went on a crime spree faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty, according to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Solomon Garcia, 37, pleaded guilty last Thursday to aggravated robbery, a class three felony. He had initially been charged with eight separate counts.

Just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, Garcia entered the bus at a stop near Federal Boulevard and W. 14th Avenue and made a statement to the bus driver and then grabbed the driver and forced the driver out of the seat and off the bus, according to a probable cause (PC) statement for his arrest from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Garcia then drove off southbound on Federal Boulevard in the bus, the PC statement says. He crashed a few minutes later near West 6th Avenue Frontage Road and Lowell Boulevard, the document says.

A resident living nearby witnessed the crash and told police Garcia approached him and then attempted to enter his home, according to the PC statement. The victim fought who Garica who wanted to get his car keys, the PC statement says.

Garcia did not get the keys and is accused of carjacking and stealing another car that was headed west on the 6th Avenue Frontage Road, according to the PC statement.

He got into a crash in that car and was taken into custody at the scene near West 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard without incident, the PC statement says.

Garcia faces four to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced in December.

