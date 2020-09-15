'Serial sex offender' sentenced after pleading guilty to stalking women in Highlands neighborhood

The DA's office said prosecutors believe there are likely many more victims.

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking women he didn't know in the Highlands neighborhood, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Four separate criminal cases against Agustin Guerrero, 35, were "resolved" last week, McCann said. Denver District Court Judge Karen Brody presided over the sentencing.

“Agustin Guerrero is a serial sex offender who pled guilty to stalking, indecent exposure, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault and robbery," McCann said in a news release Tuesday. “As trial schedules recover from the coronavirus interruption, I am pleased that we can help the court make efficient use of its time and resources by resolving these four cases against Agustin Guerrero.”

Guerrero was sentenced to serve a total of 12 years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation and lifetime sex offender registration upon his release.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the Denver Police Department (DPD) non-emergency line at 720-913-2000.