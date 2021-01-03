Parents plead guilty to child abuse in toddler's death from fentanyl toxicity

The parents of Jada'Marie Glenn-Turner, 2, pleaded guilty in her death at a Lakewood motel in February 2020.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The mother and father of a 2-year-old who died last year from what authorities said was a deadly dose of fentanyl have pleaded guilty in the case, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The toddler, Jada'Marie Glenn-Turner, died on Feb. 24, 2020, with fentanyl in her system, according to the Lakewood Police Department. She was living with her parents and two other young children in a Lakewood motel for several days prior to her death.

Rashad Turner, 30, and Denisha Chelyce Woodsking, 30, were charged last April with child abuse resulting in death. On Monday, they each pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of child abuse resulting in serious injuries. Sentencing was scheduled for April 6.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office had found fentanyl in Jada'Marie's system and ruled that fentanyl toxicity was the cause of her death.

>> Video above: Fentanyl overdoses spike, published July 30, 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lakewood Police officers found a trash bag containing drugs such as Xanax, oxycontin, heroin, Suboxone and marijuana in the room where the family was staying at the Crosslands Motel, at 715 Kipling St.

