Suspect pleads guilty in shooting that started with disagreement over guests

Serena Ahmad, 25, will be sentenced for second-degree murder in the February 2021 shooting.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who was accused in a fatal shooting in a Westminster home pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge in the case, according to court records.

Serena Ahmad, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the heat of passion in the shooting that happened Feb. 27, 2021, in the 3400 block of 112th Circle. The shooting stemmed from a disagreement between roommates over guests at the home.

Three additional charges in the case will be dismissed, and Ahmad is scheduled for sentencing April 29, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

She faces between 12 and 20 years in prison, the DA's Office said.

According to the Westminster Police Department (WPD), officers responded just after midnight Feb. 28, 2021, to the house in the area of West 112th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard.

It appeared two roommates living there had a disagreement over some guests. One of the roommates asked everyone to leave, and when they didn't leave, she retrieved a handgun and fired one round, killing a man, WPD said.

According to court records, the charges being dropped in Ahmad's case were:

First-degree murder with extreme indifference

First-degree murder after deliberation

Tampering with physical evidence

