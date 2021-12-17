x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in deadly New Year's Day stabbing

The victim was confronted and stabbed at a Westminster convenience store, according to police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One of two men arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on New Year's Day at a Westminster convenience store pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, court records show.

Deven Lamaster pleaded guilty in Adams County court and his sentencing was set for March 24.

Westminster Police (WPD) officers originally responded to the stabbing at the Circle K located at 7584 Sheridan Blvd. at 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 1 where they found family members of the victim on scene. 

Police said the victim, only identified as in his 20s, died after he was confronted by two people outside the store and then stabbed. 

RELATED: Westminster Police arrest suspects in fatal convenience store stabbing

Two days later, family members of the victim called WPD and reported that the suspects were walking in the area of 72nd Avenue and Raleigh Street. Officers responded and located Lamaster who was taken into custody.

Credit: Westminster Police
Deven Mykol Lamaster, 27, and Brett Philip Kalina, 27, were arrested in connection with a murder case by Westminster Police

They were able to identify Brett Kalina as a second suspect and he was eventually arrested in Decatur, Illinois.

Both men initially faced the following charges:

  • First-degree murder 
  • Second-degree murder
  • Aggravated robbery

Court proceedings against Kalina are ongoing.

RELATED: Sentencing of truck driver in I-70 crash sheds light on sentencing laws

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Millions sign online petition asking for changes to truck driver's prison sentence