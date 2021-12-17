Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in deadly New Year's Day stabbing

The victim was confronted and stabbed at a Westminster convenience store, according to police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One of two men arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on New Year's Day at a Westminster convenience store pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, court records show.

Deven Lamaster pleaded guilty in Adams County court and his sentencing was set for March 24.

Westminster Police (WPD) officers originally responded to the stabbing at the Circle K located at 7584 Sheridan Blvd. at 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 1 where they found family members of the victim on scene.

Police said the victim, only identified as in his 20s, died after he was confronted by two people outside the store and then stabbed.

Two days later, family members of the victim called WPD and reported that the suspects were walking in the area of 72nd Avenue and Raleigh Street. Officers responded and located Lamaster who was taken into custody.

They were able to identify Brett Kalina as a second suspect and he was eventually arrested in Decatur, Illinois.

Both men initially faced the following charges:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Court proceedings against Kalina are ongoing.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.