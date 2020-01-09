Man found guilty in fatal stabbing at West Colfax motel

Jesus Bernal, 37, will be sentenced in November for second-degree murder in the stabbing in May 2019.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury on Monday found an Aurora man guilty in a fatal stabbing at a West Colfax motel in May 2019, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Jesus Bernal, 37, was found guilty on two counts: second-degree murder and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled be sentenced on Nov. 3. He will also have a trial that day for being a habitual criminal. He has six prior felony convictions, the district attorney's office said.

The stabbing occurred May 30, 2019, at the Trail's End Motel in the 9000 block of West Colfax Avenue, between Wadsworth Boulevard and South Kipling Street.

The Lakewood Police Department (LDP) found the victim, Alyghel Badua, 41, with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to LPD.

The suspect, identified as Bernal, initially fled the scene and was later taken into custody.

At the time, police said the suspect and the victim knew each other but would not say what had motivated the stabbing.