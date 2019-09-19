AURORA, Colo. — A student at Smoky Hill High School in Aurora was arrested after he or she brought a gun to the school, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Someone alerted school officials that there was a student with a gun. That student was contacted and was in possession of a handgun, APD said.

The student was taken into custody, but APD said at no point were other students threatened.

Police did not say if the student was male or female or provide any information about their age.

Smoky Hill High School is located in Aurora and is part of the Cherry Creek School District.

Parents received a recorded message detailing the incident.

In January, four Smoky Hill High School employees, including the school's assistant principal, were placed on leave after an incident involving a gun that school officials declined to elaborate on.

In an email to parents on Jan 8, Principal Chuck Puga said assistant principal Noah Harris, athletic director John Thompson, head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd and assistant coach and Smoky Hill math teacher Jakob Fisher were on administrative leave "regarding their handling of an alleged incident off campus involving a student in possession of a gun."

No one was harmed in that incident, which happened in November 2018, but came to light earlier this year.

Loyd was fired in late January, according to the school principal. The other employees initially placed on administrative leave during the investigation were cleared of any wrongdoing and were allowed to return to work.

Students and staff are encouraged to use the anonymous reporting tool Safe2Tell to report any potentially dangerous behavior or anything that could put students at risk. The number is 720-554-4473.

