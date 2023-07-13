9 suspects caught on video burglarizing gun stores

None of the suspects is in custody. They're suspected in burglaries in Centennial, Englewood and Denver on July 9 and 10.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are looking for nine suspects who burglarized multiple gun stores on Sunday and Monday.

The suspects hit locations in Centennial, Englewood and Denver.

The first burglary happened at 12:05 a.m. July 9 at Centennial Gun Club on East Peakview Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a window had been smashed. Surveillance video shows the suspects tried to gain entry to the business but were unsuccessful. Nine suspects were seen in the video wearing hoodies or hooded jackets and had their faces covered with masks.

Then, at 12:25 a.m. deputies responded to a burglary at Bowers Tactical on Yosemite Street in Centennial. Upon arrival, they found the metal cover of the front door and been ripped down and the glass doors smashed in. Surveillance footage shows the same nine suspects gaining entry into the business and stealing ammunition, AR-15 uppers and plate carriers.

The suspects then committed three more burglaries over the next 24 hours, according the sheriff's office.

The burglaries are:

July 9 at 12:05 a.m. – Centennial Gun Club, 11800 E. Peakview Ave.

July 9 at 12:25 a.m. – Bowers Tactical, 6931 S. Yosemite St., Centennial

July 9 at 5:41 a.m. – Bighorn Firearms, 2175 S. Jasmine St., Denver

July 10 at 3:35 a.m. – The Shootist, 2980 S. Galapago St., Englewood

July 10 at 5:30 a.m. – Mile High Armory, 785 S. Vallejo St., Denver

The suspect fled after the burglaries in the following vehicles:

Stolen 2019 white Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate RNX5234

2018 silver or gray Hyundai Sonata or 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate

Red crossover, likely a Kia Sportage

Two black sedans, likely a Kia or Hyundai

The suspects remain at large. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the suspects and their vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations tip line at 720-874-8477.