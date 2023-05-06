Gunfire erupts at Denver apartment building, injuring 1

Police release little information, leaving residents asking questions.

DENVER — A disturbance early Sunday morning at a Denver apartment complex left one person wounded, several units pocked with gunshots and flooded, a stairwell splattered with blood, and residents with a lot more questions than answers.

The trouble began a little before 2 a.m. Sunday at Cortland on Blake, 1451 24th St., when gunfire apparently erupted on an upper floor.

“We woke up to this pop, pop, pop, pop, pop pop sound,” said Jared Laughlin, who was asleep when he and his husband were awakened by gunfire. “It was like, what was that?”

For a moment, they thought it might have been a car backfiring.

“Then before we even had time to think about that, we heard another round even louder than before. And then that's when panic really started to set in," he said.

Denver police spokesman Jay Casias would confirm only that the incident started at a gathering in one of the apartments, that shots were fired, and that one person was wounded.

In a statement sent to residents, management at Cortland on Blake said it had been cooperating with Denver police investigators and that it appeared “the altercation began in the home of a former associate.”

“As we mentioned yesterday,” the statement continued, “we have a zero-tolerance policy for violence in our community and have taken the necessary action.”

A message left with the building’s management by 9Wants to Know was not immediately returned.

Bullets pierced the sprinkler system in some units, flooding them and activating the building’s fire alarm.

“At that point, we got scared for our lives,” Laughlin said. “We actually thought at the time that the shooters were trying to lure us out, and then pick us off one-by-one.”

Nicholas Horna and his girlfriend were watching a movie in his apartment when those alarms blared.

“We decided to go outside into the hallway, see what's going on, when we saw some blood in the hallway,” he said. “So we ran back to our place to go to safety. We were scared.”

Gunshots were also apparently fired from outside the building – more than a dozen bullet holes were evident Monday from the street.

Some of those bullets entered Horna’s girlfriend’s apartment, piercing a window and a living room lampshade. It was also one of the units that was flooded.

“We just want to know what happened,” Laughlin said. “And we didn't get any police reports going out. We literally just got one tweet from Denver Police, and that was it.”

