The student who opened fire at Santa Fe High School Friday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to an FBI source.

Police say Pagourtzis shot and killed at least eight people and wounded several others.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching a mobile home in the 19000 block of Highway 6, where records show the teen lived.

WHAT WE KNOW: At least 8 killed when Santa Fe High School student opens fire

They are concerned there may be explosives inside that home.

Police have confirmed they've already found explosives inside and near Santa Fe High School.

Pagourtzis recently posted a photo on social media wearing a t-shirt that said "Born to Kill."

There were also photos of a gun and knife and a long green coat with Nazi regalia.

Investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski confirmed Pagourtzis was following several weapons pages on social media.

Police are also questioning a second student as a "person of interest" but his name hasn't been released.

© 2018 KHOU