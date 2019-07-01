KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Nearly three years after a Kalamazoo shooting spree left six people dead and two injured, Jason Dalton today pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges that will put the former Uber driver in prison for life.

Dalton pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for the Feb. 20, 2016 rampage in and around Kalamazoo that garnered international headlines.

Dalton’s trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court got underway last week with jury selection. Potential jurors were to be questioned today, but that was put on hold when Dalton’s attorney indicated he decided to plead guilty.

A victim family member reacts as Jason Dalton pleads guilty to six counts of murder and several other charges at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Dalton, who was driving for Uber at the time shot eight people killing six of them, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. Opening statements in the trial were scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Courtesy: Joel Bissell | MLive.com

Defense attorney Eusebio Solis said he and Dalton discussed the “pros and cons’’ of the guilty pleas over the weekend, including the penalty of life in prison without possibility of parole.

“He understands those consequences,’’ Solis told the court. “He is doing that against my advice.’’

Dalton opted to plead guilty because “he does not want to put his family through that or the victims' families through that,’’ Solis said.

"I've wanted this for quite a while,'' Dalton told the court today.

Dalton, 48, of Kalamazoo County’s Cooper Township, faces mandatory life in prison when he returns for sentencing on Feb. 5.

A timeline of the Jason Dalton case:

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey S. Getting said afterwards the guilty pleas entered Monday, Jan. 7 were not a foregone conclusion.

“I wouldn’t have bet money on it for certain, but I wasn’t shocked either that he said he was going to be pleading guilty,’’ Getting said. “Criminal cases work in a way where they sort of run hot and cold sometimes. We wanted him to have the opportunity to tell the judge if he wanted to plead guilty.’’

On Friday, Solis said he no longer planned to use an insanity defense. That came after forensic evaluations determined that Dalton understood the charges against him and could assist in his own defense.

The shootings were carried out over several hours at three locations in Kalamazoo County. The first victim was 25-year-old Tiana Carruthers, who was shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Richland Township shortly before 6 p.m. She survived.

About four hours later, Dalton went to the Seelye Kia car dealership in Kalamazoo, where he fatally shot 53-year-old Richard E. Smith, Jr. and Smith’s 17-year-old son, Tyler.

Dalton’s final stop was a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Texas Township. Four women were killed and a girl was wounded. The dead were Mary Lou Nye, 62, Mary Jo Nye, 60, Dorothy Brown, 74 and Barbara Hawthorne, 68.

Abigail Kopf, who was 14 at the time, was critically injured.

Investigators determined that Dalton was working as an Uber driver the day of the shootings. He picked up fares in between the shootings.

