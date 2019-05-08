COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who acknowledged killing three people at a southern Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic nearly four years ago remains mentally incompetent to stand trial.

A judge made the determination regarding Robert Dear during a hearing Monday in Colorado Springs.

Dear didn't attend the hearing because he continues to undergo treatment at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.

He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, in the 2015 shooting in Colorado Springs.

Dear's mental health status must be reviewed every 90 days. He was first judged to be legally incompetent in May 2016.

In 2017, an appellate court ruled that antipsychotic medication can be forcibly administered to him.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know