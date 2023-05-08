Two men found shot off US 50 in Gunnison County

One man was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody as a person of interest in connection to a double shooting in Gunnison County on Monday morning.

The Gunnison County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said that around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a deputy patrolling West Gunnison on Highway 50 noticed a vehicle 50 yards off the highway in sagebrush.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, they noticed a man outside the vehicle. The Sheriff's Office said the deputy also found two men inside the vehicle who had been shot.

GCSO said the men had multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos. The Sheriff's Office did not release what conditions the men are in.

A man was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting. The identity of the man was not released.

Information on what led up the shooting has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is in the beginning stages and no additional information will be released at this time.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.