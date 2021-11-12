Officer dragged by stolen vehicle in Gunnison parking lot, police said

The driver of the stolen vehicle was shot by police and died at the scene.

GUNNISON, Colo. — An officer with the Gunnison Police Department (GPD), was dragged by a stolen vehicle as the driver attempted to get away from police in a Gunnison parking lot, police say.

Thursday night, at about 11:05 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the Garden Walk Apartments in the 800 block of North Colorado Street in Gunnison, according to GPD.

The caller told police that there was a person sleeping inside of a vehicle, police said. The caller gave police the license plate number and when police ran the plate, it came back stolen out of another jurisdiction, according to police.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to drive away, police said in a release. The driver hit several parked cars and dragged a GPD officer in an attempt to get away, according to GPD.

Other responding officers fired shots at the driver, hitting and killing the driver, police said in the release.

The officer who was dragged by the vehicle was taken to Gunnison Valley Health and was later released, according to police.

The shooting is being investigated by the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigative Team.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects in this case and ask anyone who may have information leading up to the shooting to call GPD at 970-641-8200 extension 1.

