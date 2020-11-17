Guns, explosives found in trailer near Pagosa Springs, suspect may have been plotting anti-police attack

Deputies believe Jason Ketzner may have been planning an active shooter event, possibly targeting law enforcement, a warrant for his arrest says.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a convicted felon after numerous weapons, ammunition and explosives were found inside a trailer he had been staying in on a property near Pagosa Springs in Archuleta County, according to a warrant for his arrest from the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office.

Based on what they found and the circumstances, deputies said they believed Jason Ketzner was possibly "planning some sort of active shooter style event, most likely carried out against law enforcement or government," the warrant says.

On Oct. 29, the property owner, who lives out of state, called the sheriff's office to report trespassing at 34 USFS 842. The property owner said that Ketzner, who he described as "antigovernment" was living on the property in a trailer. The owner told deputies that Ketzner had been living with a group of people who were starting an "off grid" residence, according to the warrant.

The owner said the group "fell apart." but said Ketzner was still on the property and refused to leave. He also told deputies that Ketzner is a convicted felon who has numerous weapons and would shoot those weapons on the property. He said, according to the warrant, that neighbors were concerned because they had seen Ketzner acting in an "off manner," the warrant says.

On Oct. 31, deputies contacted Ketzner and a woman in the area of Highway 151 and Highway 160 about taking a mailbox and other items from the property owner, the warrant says.

At that time, a criminal history was run for Ketzner and deputies learned he had a long criminal record that included drug and assault charges. They also noted that due to that criminal history, he was not allowed to own firearms.

The next day, on Nov. 1, deputies returned to the property with the owner to serve Ketzner with papers about his trespassing, the warrant says.

Deputies said they believed Ketzner heard the owner's truck coming and were not expecting law enforcement, the warrant says. Upon seeing the deputy, the warrant says, Ketzner went inside the camper for 10 to 20 seconds, then came back out and locked the door.

The deputies asked Ketzner about shots being fired on the property and he denied being involved, according to the warrant. He also said "he did not have any guns," according to the warrant. When the deputy asked if he could look inside the camper, Ketzner responded, "I can't let you in there," the warrant says.

They asked Ketzner to leave the property while they worked to obtain a search warrant for the trailer. He contacted someone he said was his attorney and then left the property, the warrant says.

The warrant was eventually granted and deputies found "multiple firearms, magazines and ammunition" in the trailer, according to the warrant. At least three of those weapons had been stolen, the warrant says.

They also found found "what appeared to be explosives" in a box with ammunition, the warrant says. They located a total of four of these "devices", according to the warrant. A camo plate which appeared to have an anarchy symbol sprayed on it was also found, the warrant says.

An item that "looked to be some sort of manifesto" was found under the bed compartment of the trailer, the warrant says. An anarchist symbol was also painted on the truck owned by Ketzner, the warrant says.

All the items were taken to the sheriff's office for evidence processing.

Deputies tried to locate Ketzner but could not find him, and on Nov. 3, a warrant for his arrest was issued for possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon by a prior offender.

They went back to the property on Nov. 4, which was the last known location for Ketzner, the warrant says. He was not there, but deputies noticed a new lock on the camper. Ketzner has not been located, and the property owner suggested he could be in Washington or Minnesota, where his family lives.