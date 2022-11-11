SUV driver didn't stop after hitting man in Aurora

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A man died after being struck by a driver who never stopped in southeast Aurora late Thursday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street. That's on Hampden between Chambers and South Parker Road near the Meadow Hills Golf Course.

The man was already lying in the left lane of eastbound Hampden Avenue when he was struck by a black SUV, according to Aurora Police. The driver of that SUV did not stop after hitting the man and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear why the man was lying in the roadway, but a police spokesman said they're looking into the possibility that the victim was hit by another vehicle prior to being hit by the SUV. Witnesses who stopped after seeing him in the roadway reported that he was alive prior to being struck by the SUV driver.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash, the black SUV or its driver should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers . Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and doing so allows them to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.