DENVER — Opening statements could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a handyman accused of causing an explosion at a multiplex in Denver in 2018 that injured several people.

Todd Perkins was arrested in February 2019 in connection with the fire and explosion at the multiplex located at Santa Fe Drive and 4th Avenue in Denver.

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson and Tuesday morning jury selection will begin in his trial.

The explosion at 368 N. Santa Fe Dr. on Aug.14, 2018 injured nine people. Perkins was one of two people who suffered significant injuries as a result of the explosion.

RELATED: Handyman arrested, accused of intentionally causing August multiplex explosion

Todd Perkins

Denver Fire Department

According to an affidavit for his arrest, Perkins entered the basement of the building carrying a small gasoline container, and then used a wrench to unhook natural gasoline lines leading to the water heater, furnace, and a stove.

RELATED: Handyman peeped on tenants, threatened to 'get even' with multiplex building owner ahead of explosion, warrant says

Perkins then attempted to pour gasoline throughout the basement, some of which inadvertently splashed on his clothing, and then set the container at the bottom of the stairwell, the arrest warrant says.

Perkins was planning to create an ignition scenario, possibly via the thermostat that controlled the furnace, to cause an explosion, but the natural gas and gas vapors ignited when he reached the top of the stairs, according to the arrest warrant.

That's when Perkins was blown through the front wall and landed in the front yard, partially buried in a pile of rubble, the arrest warrant says. Perkins eventually gained awareness, the arrest warrant says, and witnesses said they saw him climb through the debris and walk to the camper where he lived.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS