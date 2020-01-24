DENVER — The handyman accused of causing an explosion that destroyed a multiplex off North Santa Fe Drive — severely injuring himself and one other person — has been found guilty of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

Todd Perkins, 57, was also found guilty of:

First-degree arson

First-degree burglary

Second-degree burglary

First-degree assault

Attempted first-degree assault

Use of a deadly weapon (a sentence enhancer)

The jury heard more than a week of testimony, and attorneys ultimately delivered their closing arguments on Thursday afternoon.

This meant that the jury deliberated for just a few hours.

Perkins had been accused of intentionally causing the Aug. 14, 2018 explosion at a seven-unit multiplex off North Santa Fe Drive and West 4th Avenue, destroying the building. Perkins, who lived in a trailer behind the property, was seen walking out of the rubble in the immediate aftermath of the blast.

Meghan Meehan was home at the time and transported to the hospital after the explosion. She testified she was trapped underneath her refrigerator, and barely escaped before a fire consumed what was left of her apartment.

Prosecutors argued that Perkins unscrewed a natural gas line and brought a gas can into one of the units as retribution against the owner of the building, who had recently fired him from his role as a handyman.

In their closing arguments, prosecutors cited a text message Perkins sent to the building owner that read “I will get you as always.” He was also supposed to move out of the trailer he lived at while working as the multiplex’s handyman.

Perkins’ public defenders alleged that he was a scapegoat, and that there was no physical evidence directly linking Perkins to the crime.

“He doesn’t have the best manners,” Public Defense Victoria Eidsmo said. “He’s short, uncouth, he’s rude, none of the tenants really like him, and when this building blows up, all the tenants point their fingers at Mr. Perkins.”

During her testimony, Meehan said she had seen Perkins peering through her skylight, and that they had exchanged odd text messages.

Perkins was acquitted on a stalking charge related to the incident.

Sentencing is set for March 27 at 1:30 p.m.

