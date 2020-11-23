Man charged in Grand County shooting death of hunter from West Virginia

Harry Watkins has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Simon Howell.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 52-year-old man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of a hunter from West Virginia.

The 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced the charge against Harry Watkins on Monday morning.

Criminally negligent homicide is a class 5 felony and, if convicted, could mean up to three years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.

According to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a group of hunters contacted the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 9 stating that a member of their hunting group had been shot by another member of their party.

>The video above is from Nov. 11, 2020.

The shooting happened in a remote area west of Kremmling in Game Management Unit 27, according to GCSO.

The man shot was identified as 26-year-old Simon Jacob Howell from Ridgeley, West Virginia.

Further details of the shooting have not yet been released.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in recent years, the state of Colorado has averaged less than one hunter death per year. There are about 500,000 people who participate in hunting in the state, the agency said.